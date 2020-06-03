UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military's South Korean Civilian Staff To Go Back To Work

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:40 AM

US military's South Korean civilian staff to go back to work

Seoul, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Thousands of South Koreans working at US military bases in the country, furloughed in a row over funding for the American presence on the peninsula, will go back to work this month after Seoul agreed to pay their wages.

Washington has around 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea to defend it against the nuclear-armed North and protect US interests in north-east Asia.

But the security allies' relationship has been strained by the Trump administration's demands that the South pay billions of Dollars more towards the cost of their presence after the previous funding pact expired last year.

Around 4,000 local civilian employees of US Forces Korea were put on unpaid leave in April after funds to pay their salaries ran out with talks stalled on cost-sharing.

A full new deal has yet to be struck, but Seoul offered more than $200 million to fund the cost of the civilian employees for the rest of the year, which the US Department of Defense accepted.

They will return to work "no later than mid-June", officials said.

South Korea's defence ministry welcomed Washington's decision to end the furloughs, saying the two sides will try to reach a cost-sharing agreement "at an early date".

The Trump administration initially insisted on $5 billion a year -- a more than fivefold increase.

South Korean media reports say it has dropped its demand to $1.3 billion per year, a near 50 percent increase from last year, while Seoul insists its best offer is a 13 percent rise.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Seoul South Korea Turkish Lira April Media From Agreement Best Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Praises Donors Conference fo ..

9 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat and WHO Review Global Heal ..

9 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils biggest extra budget plan to tackl ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to complete its five years constitutional ten ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases ..

1 hour ago

Quarantine can't quash Hong Kong golfer Tiffany's ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.