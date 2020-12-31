UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Modifies Tariffs On EU Products Amid Air Craft Subsidy Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

U.S. modifies tariffs on EU products amid air craft subsidy dispute

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The United States is adjusting tariffs on certain products imported from the European Union (EU) in a long-time dispute over aircraft subsidies, said the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday.

Washington started to impose additional tariffs on a wide range of European products worth 7.5 billion U.S. Dollars in October last year, after a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling on subsidies to the EU aircraft Airbus.

Following a similar WTO decision on subsidies to the U.S. aircraft Boeing earlier this year, the EU slapped additional tariffs on U.S. products worth 4 billion dollars in November.

The USTR's office on Thursday claimed that the EU imposed tariffs on "substantially more products than would have been covered" as it used trade data from a period in which trade volumes had been drastically reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the United States explained to the EU the distortive effect of its selected time period, the EU refused to change its approach," said the office in a statement, adding that products subject to new additional tariffs include aircraft manufacturing parts, certain non-sparkling wine, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany.

"In order to not escalate the situation, the United States is adjusting the product coverage by less than the full amount that would be justified utilizing the EU's chosen time period," the USTR's office said.

Both U.S. and EU trade officials have expressed their desire for a negotiated settlement in aircraft subsidies, but Wednesday's move reflects USTR Robert Lighthizer's skepticism that such a deal can be done with less than a month left for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, said Bloomberg news.

The aircraft subsidy dispute has dragged on for 16 years. In 2004, the United States filed a case with the WTO, accusing the EU of providing illegal subsidies to Airbus in various forms. The EU has since filed a similar case over allegedly illegal U.S. subsidies to Boeing. The WTO has ruled that both the United States and the EU have provided illegal subsidies for their respective airlines.

Related Topics

World France European Union Trump Germany United States October November From Billion

Recent Stories

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

7 minutes ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

11 minutes ago

EU 'regrets' new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

5 minutes ago

Police finalizes security plan for New Year Night

5 minutes ago

Citizens avoid outdoor celebrations, aerial firing ..

5 minutes ago

Botswana, Namibia call for calm amid tension over ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.