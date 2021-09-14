UrduPoint.com

US Mother Of Young Cancer Victim Sues Over Roundup Weedkiller

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

US mother of young cancer victim sues over Roundup weedkiller

Los Angeles, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A mother who says her young son developed a rare form of cancer because of his exposure to Roundup sued the maker of the weed killer in California on Monday.

Ezra Clark was only four years old in when he was diagnosed in February 2016 with Burkitt's lymphoma, a particularly aggressive kind of cancer that affects the lymph nodes.

According to the complaint filed in a Los Angeles court by his mother, Destiny Clark, the youngster was directly exposed when she sprayed her property with the Monsanto-made herbicide.

The filing, seen by AFP, says experts "concluded, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that Ezra's exposure to Roundup was a substantial factor in causing his" illness.

Clark's lawyers say Monsanto has "known of an association between glyphosate-based herbicides and cancer for decades".

They also say the US agrochemical firm, now a subsidiary of the German giant Bayer, had done insufficient studies on the carcinogenic impact of glyphosates and other ingredients that make up the finished product.

"Had (the) plaintiff known of the risk of (illness) associated with the use of Roundup at the time... she would not have used it," the lawyers argue, in a brief that seeks unspecified damages.

Bayer has been plagued by problems since it bought Monsanto, which owns Roundup, in 2018 for $63 billion, and inherited its legal woes.

The German firm has set aside more than $15 billion to deal with a wave of US lawsuits linked to the weed killer.

Bayer maintains that scientific studies and regulatory approvals show Roundup's main ingredient glyphosate is safe.

Glyphosate is nonetheless classified as a "probable carcinogen" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

World Lawyers German Young Los Angeles February 2016 2018 Cancer Billion Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

9 hours ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

9 hours ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

9 hours ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.