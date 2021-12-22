US mulling reversal of virus-linked travel ban on African nations: Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The United States may soon lift its travel ban on several southern African nations imposed soon after the Omicron coronavirus variant was first reported, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

"I'm considering reversing it, and I'm going to talk with my team in the next couple of days," he said in response to a question from a reporter, after saying there was some evidence of cases dropping off in South Africa.