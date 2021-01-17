US Music Producer Phil Spector Is Dead: Prison Authority
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:50 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Phil Spector, who revolutionized 1960s pop music but ended up in prison for murder, has died, authorities said Sunday.
Spector was pronounced dead on Saturday and his "official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner," according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.