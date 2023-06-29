Open Menu

US Muslims Celebrate Eid-al-Adha; Biden Renews Commitment To Religious Freedom

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 11:50 AM

US Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha; Biden renews commitment to religious freedom

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :United States President Joe Biden Wednesday congratulated Muslims in the US and around the world as they celebrated Eid Al-Adha, while reaffirming his country's commitment to diversity, inclusion and religious freedom.

In a statement issued by the White House, he noted that Eid "commemorates the story of Abraham and his family's ultimate fidelity to God." Biden said that Muslim community leaders will come together to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the White House for the first time this year, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff.

"In the United States, we are proud to be home to millions of Muslims who enrich our nation's cultural fabric and contribute to our shared prosperity," he said in the statement.

Pointing to the contributions of American Muslims to the country in various fields, Biden said "their presence strengthens our commitment to diversity, inclusion and religious freedom." In his message emphasizing compassion, empathy and mutual respect, he also referred to the Hajj ritual performed during Eid al-Adha.

"The Hajj brings together people from every continent and corner of the globe, leaving their worldly possessions and wearing the simple, white Ihram garb in a spirit of equality. This idea is similar to those on which our nation is built — that we are all created equal, and have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," he said.

"May the spirit of Eid Al-Adha bring joy, peace and unity to your hearts and homes. We look forward to welcoming home our American Muslim pilgrims who have earned the title 'Al-Hajj.' To them and to Muslims across the globe, we wish you a joyous and peaceful holiday. Eid Mubarak!" Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated the Muslim world on Eid al-Adha and conveyed his best wishes for Muslims who perform the Hajj.

"I wish Muslims both at home and around the world a blessed Eid al-Adha. For those who celebrate, Eid al-Adha is a powerful reminder of the communal obligation to take care of one another," he said.

In New York, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, greeted the UN community as well as Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid-ul-Adha, with a call for ending the suffering of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha, which was celebrated in the U.S. on Wednesday, he said, "On this auspicious occasion it is appropriate to manifest in accordance with the immutable principles of islam, our support and solidarity for all those people confronted by misfortune and oppression; by war and pestilence; by exploitation and foreign occupation.

"May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to our heroic brothers and sisters in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are making enormous sacrifices to secure their freedom and self-determination.

"On this Eid, let us also reaffirm our commitment to end global hunger and eliminate inequality, injustice & discrimination across the world.

"Eid Mubarak and all the blessings of the Almighty for you and your loved ones".

Meanwhile, Eid prayers were held all across the United States -- in mosques as well as in open space which were full to the capacity despite the fact that it was a working day.

Special prayers were offered for the urgent need of Muslim unity and peace in the world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges.

