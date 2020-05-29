UrduPoint.com
US Must Take 'serious Action' After Police Killing Of Black Man: UN

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

US must take 'serious action' after police killing of black man: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the death in police custody of George Floyd, demanding that US authorities take "serious action" to put a stop to killings of unarmed African Americans.

"This is the latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by US police officers and members of the public," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting that "US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings, and to ensure justice is done when they do occur."

