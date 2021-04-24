UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Names Envoy As Concern Grows Over Ethiopia's Tigray

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

US names envoy as concern grows over Ethiopia's Tigray

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States on Friday tasked a senior diplomat with reducing tensions surrounding Ethiopia's Tigray region as fears rise that the conflict will spread.

Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran US diplomat who until 2018 served in a top UN position, was named to a new role of special envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Feltman will address the Tigray conflict as well as related tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan, which has taken in refugees and sent troops into a disputed border area.

He will also take up disputes over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive project that Egypt and Sudan fear will deprive them of vital water resources.

"At a moment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level US engagement is vital to mitigate the risks posed by escalating conflict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after the UN Security Council voiced alarm over Tigray, where the UN aid chief says that people have started to die of hunger and sexual violence has been used as a weapon of war.

Blinken has previously spoken of "ethnic cleansing" in the region by troops of neighboring Eritrea, which has since announced a pullout.

Ethiopia, a US ally, launched an offensive in Tigray in November after the local ruling party was blamed for attacks on military installations.

The former administration of Donald Trump unsuccessfully sought to mediate a solution on the mega-dam at the behest of Egypt.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Egypt Trump Dam Eritrea Ethiopia United States Sudan November Border 2018 Refugee Top Weapon

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

1 hour ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

37 minutes ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

37 minutes ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

37 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 hour ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.