US National Guard activated to help quell election protests

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :National Guard troops are being mobilized in Washington and neighboring states after protesters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol Wednesday, the White House and Pentagon said.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet that Trump had directed the callup of National Guard troops "along with other Federal protective services" to deal with the unrest.

"We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful," she said, after protestors with Trump banners shut down the US legislature to protest Joe Biden's election victory.

Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan said the entire 1,100-strong Washington DC guard had been called up to support federal law enforcement while neighbouring Virgina and Maryland announced they were deploying guard troops and state police.