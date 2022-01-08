UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Take Firm Line Ahead Of Russia Talks On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US, NATO take firm line ahead of Russia talks on Ukraine

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States said Friday a diplomatic solution was possible with Russia but that it would not give in to its demands in talks next week, as NATO warned of real risks Moscow will invade Ukraine.

Top Russian and US diplomats meet Monday in Geneva after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border and urged the West to agree in writing not to expand NATO.

With unusual bluntness, Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of "gaslighting" the world by alleging provocations by Ukraine and vowed that the talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine." "We won't be diverted from that issue," Blinken told reporters.

Using an analogy he has employed before, Blinken likened Russia to "a fox saying it had to attack the henhouse because its occupants somehow pose a threat." Blinken said that Russia should know it was issuing "absolutely non-starter demands" but that it was part of its "playbook." Russia can "claim that the other side is not engaging and then to use that as somehow justification for aggressive action," Blinken said.

Blinken said it was up to Russia whether there will be success in Geneva, where the delegations will be led by his deputy Wendy Sherman and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"We're prepared to respond forcefully to further Russian aggression. But a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable if Russia chooses it," Blinken said.

- 'Real risks' - Russian President Vladimir Putin denies plans for an invasion of Ukraine, where Moscow in 2014 seized the Crimean peninsula and has championed an insurgency that has since claimed more than 13,000 lives.

But US President Joe Biden has led Western threats of "massive" consequences if Russia invades, with measures reportedly under consideration to include severing Moscow from the global banking system.

"The risk of conflict is real. Russia's aggressive actions seriously undermine the security order in Europe," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after a video meeting of the Western alliance's foreign ministers.

"The Russian military build-up has not stopped, it continues and they are gradually building up with more forces, more capabilities." Russia contends that it was falsely promised after the Cold War that NATO would not expand eastward.

In draft proposals issued by Russia, NATO would agree not to take in former Soviet republics Ukraine and Georgia or to build bases elsewhere in the former Soviet Union.

Russia ramped up pressure on Ukraine following the overthrow of a government that resisted calls to move closer to the West.

After the Geneva talks, Russia on Wednesday will meet with all 30 NATO members -- the first such encounter since July 2019.

"NATO will engage in dialogue with Russia in good faith and on substance but we must also be prepared for the possibility that diplomacy will fail," Stoltenberg said.

He said that the foreign ministers "stressed that any further aggression against Ukraine would have significant consequences and carry a heavy price for Russia.""All our allies sent a very clear message that we will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Geneva Alliance Price Sherman Georgia United States July Border 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

2 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

2 hours ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.