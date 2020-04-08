US Navy Chief Out Over Handling Of Ship Virus Outbreak: Senator
Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday over his mishandling of an outbreak of the coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, a senior senator confirmed.
Modly stepped down five days after removing the Roosevelt's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter, which was leaked to the media, describing the virus-struck vessel's dire situation and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.