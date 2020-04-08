UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Chief Out Over Handling Of Ship Virus Outbreak: Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

US navy chief out over handling of ship virus outbreak: senator

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday over his mishandling of an outbreak of the coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, a senior senator confirmed.

Modly stepped down five days after removing the Roosevelt's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter, which was leaked to the media, describing the virus-struck vessel's dire situation and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.

Related Topics

Pentagon Theodore Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

58 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

1 minute ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

2 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.