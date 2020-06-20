UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Confirms Demotion Of Captain Of Virus-hit Carrier

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Navy confirms demotion of captain of virus-hit carrier

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Navy said Friday it would not reinstate the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, saying he was in part to blame for the severity of the crisis on the warship.

Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said Brett Crozier, who was fired as captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in April, was guilty of "questionable judgment" in handling an outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the nuclear-powered ship in March.

Related Topics

Theodore March April

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

22 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.