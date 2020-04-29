US Navy ship sails through Chinese-claimed waters in South China Sea

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A US Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through waters near the Paracel islands in the South China Sea.

The USS Barry undertook the so-called "freedom of navigation operation" on Tuesday, a week after Beijing upped its claims to the region by designating an official administrative district for the islands.

The US sought to assert the "rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law," the Navy said in a statement.

The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the novel coronavirus epidemic, inwhich Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak in Decemberand January in the Chinese city of Wuhan.