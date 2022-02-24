UrduPoint.com

US New Home Sales Struggled In January As Prices Climbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US new home sales struggled in January as prices climbed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Sales of new homes slipped last month in the United States as prices resumed climbing even as supply expanded, according to government data released Thursday.

Sales last month slowed to an annualized pace of 801,000, seasonally adjusted, the Commerce Department said, less than analysts had predicted and 4.5 percent lower than the rate in December.

Real estate has grown scarce across the United States amid a surge in demand from buyers, but in January, supply increased to 6.1 months at the current sales pace from 5.6 months in December.

The median sales price had decreased in December but climbed to $423,300 last month even as sales fell in all regions except the West, where there was a modest 1.

2 percent gain.

The Northeast experienced the most severe drop falling 10.7 percent, while sales in the South fell 7.4 percent and the in the Midwest 3.7 percent.

Rising borrowing rates are expected to tamp down demand further.

"We expect new home sales to lose more momentum as we move further into 2022," Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said.

"Demand should remain strong, but high home prices and the recent spike in mortgage rates will price many buyers out of the market."

Related Topics

Nancy Oxford Price United States January December Market Commerce All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

3 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

4 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>