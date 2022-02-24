US new home sales struggled in January as prices climbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Sales of new homes slipped last month in the United States as prices resumed climbing even as supply expanded, according to government data released Thursday.

Sales last month slowed to an annualized pace of 801,000, seasonally adjusted, the Commerce Department said, less than analysts had predicted and 4.5 percent lower than the rate in December.

Real estate has grown scarce across the United States amid a surge in demand from buyers, but in January, supply increased to 6.1 months at the current sales pace from 5.6 months in December.

The median sales price had decreased in December but climbed to $423,300 last month even as sales fell in all regions except the West, where there was a modest 1.

2 percent gain.

The Northeast experienced the most severe drop falling 10.7 percent, while sales in the South fell 7.4 percent and the in the Midwest 3.7 percent.

Rising borrowing rates are expected to tamp down demand further.

"We expect new home sales to lose more momentum as we move further into 2022," Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said.

"Demand should remain strong, but high home prices and the recent spike in mortgage rates will price many buyers out of the market."