US New Home Sales Unexpectedly Jump 7.5% In October
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :US new home sales unexpectedly jumped 7.5% in October, according to a report by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development published Wednesday.
Sales of new single-family homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000.
New home sales, which shows the number of new single-family homes sold, were estimated to come in at 570,000 last month.
The figure for September was revised to 588,000.
The October figure is 5.8% below the same month of 2021 when it stood at 671,000.
The median price of new houses was $493,000, while the average sales price was $544,000.