US new home sales unexpectedly jump 7.5% in October

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :US new home sales unexpectedly jumped 7.5% in October, according to a report by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development published Wednesday.

Sales of new single-family homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000.

New home sales, which shows the number of new single-family homes sold, were estimated to come in at 570,000 last month.

The figure for September was revised to 588,000.

The October figure is 5.8% below the same month of 2021 when it stood at 671,000.

The median price of new houses was $493,000, while the average sales price was $544,000.