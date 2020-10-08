US new weekly jobless claims almost flat at 840,000

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :New US jobless benefit applications were barely changed last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, as the economy continues to struggle to recover from the coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year.

There were 840,000 new claims filed in the week ended October 3, a drop of 9,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised up to 849,000, according to the data.