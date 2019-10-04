UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nominates Special Envoy To Serbia-Kosovo Peace Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:10 AM

US nominates special envoy to Serbia-Kosovo peace talks

Washington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The US ambassador to Germany was on Thursday named as Washington's special envoy for negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, the White House said in statement.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Richard Grenell of California to serve concurrently as Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations," the statement read.

Grenell, 53, will do his new job concurrently with his current post as ambassador to Berlin, a position which he has held since April 2018.

A former spokesman for the US representative to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, Grenell was an early supporter of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Serbia's former southern province Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

The country is recognized by most of the Western world, but Belgrade and its allies China and Russia do not, effectively shutting it out of the United Nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China Washington George W. Bush White House Trump Job Germany Berlin Belgrade Independence Serbia April 2016 2018 Post

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

9 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

10 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

10 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.