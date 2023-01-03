US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden said Monday that Washington is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea against North Korea's threats.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told the Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview that Seoul and the US are engaged in talks about conducting joint drills using nuclear assets for ''effective extended deterrence'' and that Washington is ''quite positive'' about the idea.

However, Biden briefly answered ''No'' when asked whether the two countries are discussing joint nuclear exercises right now, contradicting his South Korean counterpart's remarks.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen again with North Korea launching dozens of missiles last year in a series of weapons tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles.