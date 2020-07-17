US notches record 68,428 new virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday set yet another record for new coronavirus cases with 68,428 infections recorded in 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In that period the death toll also climbed by 974 people, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).

That brought the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 138,201, and the total number of cases to 3,560,364.