U.S. nuke envoy to make 3-day visit to S.Korea this week

SEOUL, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A top U.S. nuclear envoy will make a three-day visit to South Korea this week to discuss issues of mutual concern, including the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is scheduled to visit South Korea from Tuesday to Thursday.

Biegun is slated to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday morning, followed by the eighth round of South Korea-U.S. vice-ministerial strategic dialogue with Cho Sei-young, South Korea's first vice foreign minister, to discuss the issues of mutual concern.

The first round of the bilateral vice-ministerial dialogue was held in Seoul in November 2006.

After the dialogue, Biegun is set to meet with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

During the meeting, Biegun and Lee will share their assessment on the Korean Peninsula's recent situations, making an in-depth discussion on ways to cooperate between the two countries for a substantive progress in the complete denuclearization of and the peace settlement in the peninsula.