UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers $10 Mln For Hezbollah Fugitive Over Hariri Killing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

US offers $10 mln for Hezbollah fugitive over Hariri killing

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday offered $10 million to find a fugitive Hezbollah suspect who was convicted over the assassination of Lebanon's former prime minister Rafic Hariri.

The State Department said it would offer the reward for "information leading to the location or identification" of Salim Ayyash or "information leading to preventing him from engaging in an act of international terrorism against a US person or US property." The Special Tribunal for Lebanon, set up by the United Nations in The Netherlands, in December convicted Ayyash in absentia to life in prison over the killing of Hariri in 2005.

Ayyash, 57, is believed to be in hiding in Lebanon where Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand him over.

The tribunal has since said it will also try Ayyash over three other attacks on Lebanese politicians in the mid-2000s.

The State Department said that Ayyash has also plotted to harm US military personnel.

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, was allegedly killed because he opposed Lebanon's control by Syria, which is allied with Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim movement backed by Iran.

The assassination sparked the Cedar Revolution which forced out Syrian troops.

The United States considers Hezbollah a terrorist group but the movement wields political power in Lebanon, holding seats in parliament.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister United Nations Syria Iran Parliament United States Lebanon Netherlands Turkish Lira December Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

11 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

11 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

56 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.