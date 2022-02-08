US offers $10 mn reward to help track IS-K leader

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States on Monday offered a $10-million reward for information leading to the "identification or location" of the leader of the Afghanistan regional chapter of the Islamic State group.

The reward offered by the US State Department was also for any information that would aid in arresting or convicting those responsible for the "terrorist attack at the Kabul airport" on August 26, which was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) and killed more than 100 people, including 13 American soldiers.