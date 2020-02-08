US offers $100 mln to China, others to fight coronavirus

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States will offer up to $100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

"This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector -- demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Pompeo said in a statement.