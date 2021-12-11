US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The US State Department announced on Friday the approval of the potential sale of naval frigates to Athens to challenge a deal announced between France and Greece in September.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had approved the sale for $6.

9 billion of four Lockheed Martin combat frigates, known as multi-mission surface combatant ships, just 10 weeks after Athens signed a memorandum of understanding with Paris on a similar deal for French-built ships.