US Offers Greece Frigate Deal In Competition With France

Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The US State Department announced on Friday the approval of the potential sale of naval frigates to Athens to challenge a deal announced between France and Greece in September.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had approved the sale for $6.

9 billion of four Lockheed Martin combat frigates, known as multi-mission surface combatant ships, just 10 weeks after Athens signed a memorandum of understanding with Paris on a similar deal for French-built ships.

