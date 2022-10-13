UrduPoint.com

US Offers Help For Troubled Haiti But Cautious On Troops

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force.

Promising more steps to come, President Joe Biden's administration imposed US visa restrictions on Haitians blamed for the unrest and said it was working with Mexico on a draft UN Security Council resolution to create targeted sanctions and additional security measures.

At the request of the Haitian government, the US Coast Guard will also deploy one of its major cutters to patrol off the capital Port-au-Prince, the State Department said, describing the move as an "additional sign of resolve and support." Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, and Lieutenant General Andrew Croft, deputy commander of the US Southern Command, began two days in Port-au-Prince where they will meet Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other key stakeholders, the State Department added.

"We are sending a clear message that the United States will continue to support the Haitian people during this critical time," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He said the United States was identifying Haitian officials and others involved in street gangs that have blocked humanitarian aid and would prevent them as well as their families from entering their giant neighbor to the north.

"Our intent in imposing these visa restrictions is to demonstrate that there are consequences for those instigating violence and unrest in the country," Blinken said.

