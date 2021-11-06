UrduPoint.com

US Offers Up To $5 Mn Reward For Tips To Help Capture Mexican Drug Kingpins

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

US offers up to $5 mn reward for tips to help capture Mexican drug kingpins

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The US State Department announced Friday it would offer up to $5 million each for information that would help authorities capture and convict four Mexican drug cartel kingpins, including the brother of infamous trafficker "El Chapo." Along with the brother of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Aureliano Guzman-Loera, brothers Ruperto Salgueiro-Nevarez, Jose Salgueiro-Nevarez and Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez are also wanted by the United States.

The four have been "charged in US indictments for violation of US drug laws, to include international conspiracies to distribute marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl," State Department Ned price said in a statement.

The highly dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl is "responsible for more than 63 percent of the 96,779 drug overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021," Price added.

The four operate under the umbrella of the federation of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico's most notorious drug trafficking groups, which "El Chapo" led until his imprisonment.

He was extradited in 2017 to the United States where he was sentenced to life in prison two years later in a trial held under high security.

The State Department statement comes the same day as a Justice Department announcement of indictments charging the four with violating international trafficking laws.

For over a decade, the United States and Mexico have worked together to fight drug trafficking under a program called the Merida Initiative, with the United States providing military firepower, technical support and security training.

In October, the neighboring states agreed to overhaul their approach to address the root causes and step up efforts to curb cross-border arms smuggling.

Mexico is plagued by cartel-related bloodshed that has seen more than 300,000 people murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Related Topics

Drugs Merida Same Price United States Mexico March October 2017 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

36 minutes ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

9 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

8 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

8 hours ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

8 hours ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.