US Official Says He Hopes To Boost Washington-Islamabad Economic Partnership

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The United States Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed, spoke of strengthening Washington-Islamabad economic relations when he met Pakistan's Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan here on Thursday, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

Special Representative Dilawar Syed said a Pakistani-American, brings to his office a strong background in business and entrepreneurship, having built global enterprises in the fields of technology, healthcare and business services.

Dilawar Syed immigrated to the United States from Pakistan as a college student to attend the College of Wooster in Ohio. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and computer science from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton school of the University of Pennsylvania Welcoming Special Representative Dilawar Syed at his residence, Ambassador Masood Khan congratulated him on his appointment to the high office in which he would help transform global economic agenda around new technologies and the tech sector.

"We applaud your leadership," the Pakistani envoy said.

On his part, Special Representative Dilawar Syed said that there was a huge potential to partnership and that Pakistan and the United States entrance in Silicon Valley would play a key role in growing bilateral commercial ties.

Ambassador Masood Khan, according to the press release, expressed gratitude to the US government for building confidence about investment opportunities in Pakistan.

In response, Dilawar Syed he was looking forward to strengthening US-Pak economic partnership.

