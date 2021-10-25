US officials slam Tesla over 'inaction' on safety upgrades

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A top US safety watchdog slammed Tesla for not implementing key recommendations to safeguard the automaker's driver assistance programs, in a letter Monday to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety board, said she was "deeply concerned" at Tesla's "inaction" after the watchdog agency recommended steps following a 2016 crash in Florida that killed the Tesla driver.

Homendy said Tesla never officially responded to the recommendations, adding that a 2018 crash in California involved similar system failings as the Florida crash.