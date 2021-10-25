UrduPoint.com

US Officials Slam Tesla Over 'inaction' On Safety Upgrades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

US officials slam Tesla over 'inaction' on safety upgrades

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A top US safety watchdog slammed Tesla for not implementing key recommendations to safeguard the automaker's driver assistance programs, in a letter Monday to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety board, said she was "deeply concerned" at Tesla's "inaction" after the watchdog agency recommended steps following a 2016 crash in Florida that killed the Tesla driver.

Homendy said Tesla never officially responded to the recommendations, adding that a 2018 crash in California involved similar system failings as the Florida crash.

Related Topics

Driver Florida Elon Musk 2016 2018 Top Tesla

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

52 minutes ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

2 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

2 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.