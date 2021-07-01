U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON, July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending June 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 536,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.

7 million b/d, up by about 66,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.7 million b/d, up by about 179,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.5 million b/d, up by about 758,000 b/d year on year.

The United States became a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China has become one of the biggest oil importers.