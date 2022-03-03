U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

HOUSTON, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending Feb. 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.77 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 1.06 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.8 million b/d, up by about 1.

11 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.2 million b/d, 9.4 percent more than the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 2.96 million b/d, up by about 177,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been one of the world's important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.