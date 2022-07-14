UrduPoint.com

U.S. Oil Imports Down, Exports Up Last Week: EIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports decreased but exports increased during the week ending July 8, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

675 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 164,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.024 million b/d, up by 412,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.435 million b/d, up by 1.2 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 3.147 million b/d, down by 10.2 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Exports Oil Same July From Million

Recent Stories

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

12 minutes ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

20 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

22 minutes ago
 K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

52 minutes ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

4 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.