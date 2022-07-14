U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports decreased but exports increased during the week ending July 8, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

675 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 164,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.024 million b/d, up by 412,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.435 million b/d, up by 1.2 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 3.147 million b/d, down by 10.2 percent year on year.