U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week

HOUSTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :-- U.S. crude oil imports decreased but exports increased during the week ending Aug. 12, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

132 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 39,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 5 million b/d, up by 2.89 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.452 million b/d, up by 0.5 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 3.793 million b/d, up by 44.7 percent year on year.