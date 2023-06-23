Open Menu

U.S. Oil Imports Down, Exports Up Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending June 16, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report released on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

161 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 220,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.543 million b/d, up by 1.273 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.54 million b/d, up by 2.3 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.801 million b/d, up by 12.5 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Exports Oil Same June From Million

Recent Stories

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

10 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

12 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

16 minutes ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

19 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

24 minutes ago
PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

1 hour ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

1 hour ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous