U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending June 16, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report released on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

161 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 220,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.543 million b/d, up by 1.273 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.54 million b/d, up by 2.3 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.801 million b/d, up by 12.5 percent year on year.