UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Oil Imports, Exports Down Last Week

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

U.S. oil imports, exports down last week

HOUSTON, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending May 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.6 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 641,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.5 million b/d, down by about 889,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.

0 million b/d, down by about 41,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.8 million b/d, down by about 414,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has become a major oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China has become one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil in April, down 0.2 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Exports China Oil United States April May From Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixin ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks retreat as blockbuster data fan taper fears ..

3 minutes ago

Vietnam's cloth imports up 33 pct in five months

3 minutes ago

Training workshop on mechanized land development h ..

3 minutes ago

Fisheries dept held two suspects

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.