U.S. oil imports, exports down last week

HOUSTON,June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :U.S. crude oil imports and exports decreased during the week ending June 2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 817,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 2.475 million b/d, down by 2.44 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.582 million b/d, up by 3.5 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 4.062 million b/d, up by 15.4 percent year on year.