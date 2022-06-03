U.S. oil imports, exports down last week: EIA

HOUSTON, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Both crude oil imports and exports of the United States decreased in the week ending May 27, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

218 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by about 268,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.99 million b/d, down by about 351,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.385 million b/d, up by 7.3 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 3.683 million b/d, up by 33 percent year on year.