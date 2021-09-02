U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Both U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending Aug. 27, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

3 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 183,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.04 million b/d, up by about 228,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.3 million b/d, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.99 million b/d.