US oil prices close at $110.60/barrel, highest since 2011

New York, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :US oil prices finished at the highest level since 2011 on Wednesday after major oil exporters maintained a plan to only modestly increase output despite the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in April jumped 7.0 percent to $110.60 a barrel as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil exporters said they would stick to their plan to boost production by just 400,000 barrels a day in April.