US Oil Prices Fall 10.1% To End At $41.28 As OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

New York, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :US oil prices ended down more than 10 percent Friday after a proposed deal among petroleum producers to cut output fell apart, raising fears of a glut as the coronavirus outbreak saps demand.

The US benchmark futures contract, West Texas Intermediate for delivery in April, ended at $41.28 a barrel, down 10.1 percent.

The big drop came after major producers failed to agree to production cuts after Russia balked at a proposal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim crude output by 1.5 million barrels per day in face of the lower demand due to the epidemic.

