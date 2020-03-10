US oil prices plunge 25% to close at $31.13/barrel

New York, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :US oil price plunged 25 percent at the end of Monday's bruising session after Saudi Arabia slashed prices on crude following failed OPEC talks last week.

Futures on West Texas Intermediate for delivery in April finished at $31.

13 a barrel in New York.

The rout came amid signs of a price war after Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to reach a deal last week cut production in the wake of lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.