London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :US benchmark oil contract WTI slumped more than 10 percent on Friday, slammed by demand worries after the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19.

In late afternoon London trade, WTI tumbled 10.1 percent to $70.46 per barrel, while European benchmark Brent North Sea crude retreated 9.1 percent to $74.74.