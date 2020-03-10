UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Olympic Chiefs Axe Media Summit Over Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

US Olympic chiefs axe media summit over virus fears

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has shelved a planned summit for athletes and media due to be staged in Los Angeles next week due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Monday.

The USOPC said in a statement the four-day event in California, where dozens of Team USA Olympic athletes are made available to the media, had been called off until further notice.

The USOPC media summit has been held before every Summer and Winter Olympic Games since 1998.

However USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said in a letter to athletes that a decision to scrap next week's summit was taken after consultation with health officials.

"Like so many other organizations, teams and leagues, we are reckoning with the impact of the coronavirus," Hirshland said.

"(We) came to the joint conclusion that the potential of spread or infection, however remote or unlikely, could have a real impact on the athletes of Team USA," she added.

The decision was taken out of "an abundance of caution", Hirshland noted, adding that the USOPC was bullish about the prospects of this year's Tokyo Olympics going ahead as planned in July.

"You should assume we are charging forward toward Tokyo 2020 as planned," she said. "We expect to be in Tokyo this summer, and we will take every precaution to keep Team USA athletes safe as we prepare." The US has recorded at least 26 deaths from the coronavirus and 605 confirmed cases across 35 states, according to a Johns Hopkins tally.

The outbreak has wreaked havoc across the sporting world, with dozens of games and events cancelled or rescheduled or played behind closed doors.

On Sunday, the ATP/WTA Indian Wells tennis tournament in southern California was called off after confirmation of a COVID-19 case in the same region.

Related Topics

India USA Tennis World Los Angeles Tokyo Same United States July Sunday 2020 Olympics Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

7 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

7 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

9 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.