US Open Champ Medvedev Ousted By Dimitrov In Indian Wells
Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:31 AM
Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.
Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn't lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov.
Medvedev won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when the wheels came off, his unforced errors mounting and service game falling flat.