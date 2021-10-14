UrduPoint.com

US Open Champ Medvedev Ousted By Dimitrov In Indian Wells

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:31 AM

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn't lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov.

Medvedev won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when the wheels came off, his unforced errors mounting and service game falling flat.

