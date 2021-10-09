UrduPoint.com

US Open Champ Raducanu Ousted In Opening Match At Indian Wells

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

US Open champ Raducanu ousted in opening match at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, United States, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Emma Raducanu crashed out of hardcourt tournament at Indian Wells on Friday, losing in her first match since her stunning US Open triumph to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4.

Britain's Raducanu looked rusty in her first tournament since September 11 -- when the 18-year-old stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Raducanu swept past Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to win the crown at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Related Topics

India Tennis World New York September US Open

Recent Stories

COAS, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss matters ..

COAS, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss matters of mutual interests, regional ..

2 minutes ago
 India reports 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 more ..

India reports 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 more deaths

30 minutes ago
 China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

30 minutes ago
 Sharjeel’s 101, Rumman’s hat-trick end Souther ..

Sharjeel’s 101, Rumman’s hat-trick end Southern Punjab’s semi-final hopes

46 minutes ago
 Local Press: COVID-19: It’s been challenging but ..

Local Press: COVID-19: It’s been challenging but we won

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.