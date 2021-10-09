US Open champ Raducanu ousted in opening match at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, United States, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Emma Raducanu crashed out of hardcourt tournament at Indian Wells on Friday, losing in her first match since her stunning US Open triumph to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4.

Britain's Raducanu looked rusty in her first tournament since September 11 -- when the 18-year-old stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Raducanu swept past Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to win the crown at Flushing Meadows in New York.