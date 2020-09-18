UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Open Champion Osaka Withdraws From French Open With Injury

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:00 AM

US Open champion Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury

Los Angeles, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Naomi Osaka, who captured her third Grand Slam title at the US Open on September 12, pulled out of the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," Osaka said in posts on Instagram and Twitter.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay - these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this year."The French Open is due to start on September 27 at Roland Garros, rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Twitter Osaka September Instagram US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

8 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

9 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

9 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.