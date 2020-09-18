US Open champion Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury

Los Angeles, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Naomi Osaka, who captured her third Grand Slam title at the US Open on September 12, pulled out of the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," Osaka said in posts on Instagram and Twitter.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay - these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this year."The French Open is due to start on September 27 at Roland Garros, rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.