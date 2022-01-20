UrduPoint.com

US Open Champion Raducanu Crashes Out Of Australian Open

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

US Open champion Raducanu crashes out of Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round Thursday as she struggled with blisters on her serving hand.

The 19-year-old, playing in her first main draw at Melbourne Park, looked on track when she raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

But the Briton needed a medical timeout for treatment on her right hand and could not stop Kovinic winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

