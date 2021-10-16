UrduPoint.com

US Open Champions Medvedev, Raducanu Pull Out Of Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Open champions Medvedev, Raducanu pull out of Moscow

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :US Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined fellow New York Grand Slam title winner Emma Raducanu in withdrawing from the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Friday.

Medvedev, who prevented world number one Novak Djokovic from sweeping the first men's Calendar Grand Slam since 1969 with victory in the US Open final, said "my body is not 100% ready".

The world number two Russian lost in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters to Grigor Dimitrov this week.

He will now focus on a strong end to the season when he will defend his ATP Finals title and lead Russia in the Davis Cup finals.

"With the calendar this year being extremely tough I felt that my body was not 100% anymore," Medvedev wrote on social media.

"This decision was very tough for me but it has to be done in order to be able to finish the 2021 season strong".

Medvedev's decision also means his slim hopes of deposing Djokovic as year-end world number one are almost certainly over.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Raducanu pulled out of the Kremlin Cup, citing a "tournament schedule change".

The Briton suffered a second-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells in her first outing since her shock US Open triumph.

"Unfortunately, I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," she said.

"I look forward to returning to the Tour in the next couple of weeks."

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia Social Media Lead New York From Slim US Open

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

46 minutes ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

25 minutes ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

26 minutes ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

26 minutes ago
 Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in ..

Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in Belgium - Reports

26 minutes ago
 Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid r ..

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.