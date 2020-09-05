UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Open Match Between Mannarino, Zverev Delayed

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Open match between Mannarino, Zverev delayed

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A US Open third round match between France's Adrian Mannarino and fifth seed Alexander Zverev was inexplicably delayed at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

The pair were supposed to take to Louis Armstrong Stadium around 2:30pm (1830 GMT) but two hours passed without any sign of the players or information about when the match would start.

Later, an update to the schedule said that the contest would commence "not before 5:00 pm." Mannarino was one of several players put under enhanced safety protocols earlier this week after compatriot Benoit Paire was withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for the United States Tennis Association confirmed to AFP that the match was going ahead.

The winner will play unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16.

Related Topics

Tennis France United States From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

1 hour ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

3 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

3 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

2 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

2 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.