US Open semi-final halted after protest

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The US Open women's singles semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was halted on Thursday after an apparent protest by climate activists.

The match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was halted in game two of the second set after a group of three protesters wearing t-shirts with the slogan "end fossil fuels" began chanting the same message.

The protesters were greeted with jeers and chants of "kick them out" by other spectators.

Gauff and Muchova waited patiently on the court for several minutes as security staff moved in but eventually left the court to return to the locker rooms.

The incident is the latest in a series of protests by climate activists targeting major sporting events around the world.

In July, three people were arrested after disrupting play at Wimbledon, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces over the court.

In a separate incident at the Ashes cricket Test between Australia and England at Lord's in London in June, two men from the "Just Stop Oil" movement ran onto the field and scattered orange powder.

There were similar demonstrations during the recent World Snooker Championship and English Premiership rugby final.

The group has also targeted Premier League matches and the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.