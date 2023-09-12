Open Menu

US Open Semi-final Halted After Protest

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

US Open semi-final halted after protest

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The US Open women's singles semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was halted on Thursday after an apparent protest by climate activists.

The match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was halted in game two of the second set after a group of three protesters wearing t-shirts with the slogan "end fossil fuels" began chanting the same message.

The protesters were greeted with jeers and chants of "kick them out" by other spectators.

Gauff and Muchova waited patiently on the court for several minutes as security staff moved in but eventually left the court to return to the locker rooms.

The incident is the latest in a series of protests by climate activists targeting major sporting events around the world.

In July, three people were arrested after disrupting play at Wimbledon, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces over the court.

In a separate incident at the Ashes cricket Test between Australia and England at Lord's in London in June, two men from the "Just Stop Oil" movement ran onto the field and scattered orange powder.

There were similar demonstrations during the recent World Snooker Championship and English Premiership rugby final.

The group has also targeted Premier League matches and the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Related Topics

Cricket Protest World Australia Snooker Oil Orange London Same June July Women From Premier League Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

13 minutes ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

1 hour ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

2 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

11 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous