UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Open Sunday Main Court Schedule

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Open Sunday main court schedule

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :schedule of feature-court matches at the US Open on Monday (all times local, four hours off GMT): Arthur Ashe Stadium (Noon, 1600 GMT) Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) v Belinda Bencic (SUI x13) Alexander Zverev (GER x6) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG x20) (7:00 p.m.

, 2300 GMT) Marin Cilic (CRO x22) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) Taylor Townsend (USA) v Bianca Andreescu (CAN x15) Louis Armstrong Stadium (11 a.m.) Donna Vekic (CRO x23) v Julia Goerges (GER x26) (not before 12:30 p.m.) Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA x24) Kristie Ahn (USA) v Elise Mertens (BEL x25)(Not before 5 p.m.)Gael Monfils (FRA x13) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Related Topics

USA Osaka Ita Rafael Nadal All US Open

Recent Stories

Arab League praises UAE’s efforts to establish A ..

2 hours ago

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

3 hours ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

3 hours ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.