US Open Sunday main court schedule

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :schedule of feature-court matches at the US Open on Monday (all times local, four hours off GMT): Arthur Ashe Stadium (Noon, 1600 GMT) Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) v Belinda Bencic (SUI x13) Alexander Zverev (GER x6) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG x20) (7:00 p.m.

, 2300 GMT) Marin Cilic (CRO x22) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) Taylor Townsend (USA) v Bianca Andreescu (CAN x15) Louis Armstrong Stadium (11 a.m.) Donna Vekic (CRO x23) v Julia Goerges (GER x26) (not before 12:30 p.m.) Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA x24) Kristie Ahn (USA) v Elise Mertens (BEL x25)(Not before 5 p.m.)Gael Monfils (FRA x13) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)